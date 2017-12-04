UPDATE: Search suspended for missing crew members

By: News Staff

UPDATE: The family of Michael Roberts has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the family during the Holiday season.

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — The Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening that they've suspended the search for missing crew members from New Bedford fishing vessel.

Michael Roberts, 44, and Jonathan Saraiva, 32, were with a crew of four on the Misty Blue traveling to Nantucket shoals, to harvest surf clam.

But somehow the 69-foot boat rolled over Monday night and began sinking.

The search was called off around 8:00 p.m., authorities said.

"I last contacted the vessel at 3. The trip was going along fine and we were expecting them here this morning and we got calls starting around 6," said Chad Brayton with Atlantic Capes Fisheries.

A nearby fishing boat saw the Misty Blue in distress and came to help, bringing the captain and a crewman to safety.

The Coast Guard was called in and searched by air and water.

Authorities said a life raft was found, but no one inside.

"There’s always hope," said Brayton.

Vessel Manager Chad Brayton is hoping for the fishermen's safe return.

He calls Roberts, not just an employee, but also a friend.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a dive team was able to locate what is believed to be the vessel using sonar on Tuesday.

Due to inclement weather and rough conditions, dive teams are tentatively scheduled to return to the area on Friday to investigate further.

