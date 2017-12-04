Two rescued as fishing boat sinks off Nantucket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two rescued as fishing boat sinks off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, M.A. (WLNE) — Two fishermen were rescued off the coast of Nantucket, Coast Guard officials said Monday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard an emergency beacon was sent from the New Bedford fishing vessel ‘Misty Blue.

The distress signal from the 69-foot vessel was intercepted around 6:10 p.m.

Officials say not long after the call came in, a crew from the vessel ‘Enterprise’ picked up two fishermen from the water ten miles southeast of Nantucket.

The crew on the ‘Enterprise,’ authorities noted, reported seeing life rafts and lights from the stranded fishermen.

The condition of the fishermen is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

