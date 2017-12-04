Gronkowski Suspended One Game For Unnecessary Roughness in Bills - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gronkowski Suspended One Game For Unnecessary Roughness in Bills Game

Posted: Updated:

The NFL suspended New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski one game for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Buffalo defensive back Tre'Davious White.
        White was lying face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass Sunday when Gronkowski body-slammed him, driving his forearm into White's back and head. Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness, but because of retaliation from the Bills there was no penalty assessed.
        After the game, which New England won 23-3, Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to apologize to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott. Gronkowski also apologized , saying he let his frustration get the better of him.
        Gronkowski will miss New England's game against Miami next Monday night.  

