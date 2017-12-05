Police investigate late night shooting in Attleboro

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a late night shooting in the Attleboro where one person has been injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 11p.m. Monday on South Avenue near the Route 95 section of the city.

Sections of the road has been taped off as investigators effort to piece the shooting together.

Police say a 911 call came in late Monday night of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one male victim shot several times in the stomach.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this point.

Police are now searching for three male suspects that fled the scene in a maroon SUV. The suspects are being considered armed and dangerous.

Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are working together on this case.

