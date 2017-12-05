Police investigate late night shooting in Attleboro - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigate late night shooting in Attleboro

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a late night shooting in the Attleboro where one person has been injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 11p.m. Monday on South Avenue near the Route 95 section of the city.

Sections of the road has been taped off as investigators effort to piece the shooting together.

Police say a 911 call came in late Monday night of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one male victim shot several times in the stomach.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this point.

Police are now searching for three male suspects that fled the scene in a maroon SUV. The suspects are being considered armed and dangerous.

Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are working together on this case.

ABC6 News will bring you the latest details as it becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.