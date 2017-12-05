Providence teacher abuse allegations

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Teachers Union is now asking for the school department to redefine how they investigate claims made by students against teachers.

In a letter, the union says they are worried about students falsely reporting teachers simply because they want them removed.

A spokeswoman for the Providence School says that while they share the teachers’ concerns, schools must report these allegations or they would violate DCYF laws.

This comes as several Providence teachers have been placed on leave accused of sexual or physical misconduct allegations.

