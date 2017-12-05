Providence teacher abuse allegations - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence teacher abuse allegations

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Teachers Union is now asking for the school department to redefine how they investigate claims made by students against teachers.

In a letter, the union says they are worried about students falsely reporting teachers simply because they want them removed.

A spokeswoman for the Providence School says that while they share the teachers’ concerns, schools must report these allegations or they would violate DCYF laws.

This comes as several Providence teachers have been placed on leave accused of sexual or physical misconduct allegations.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.