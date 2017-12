By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The popular Doherty’s Pub in Warwick abruptly shut its doors following a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the restaurant’s owner.

Court documents show the business filed for bankruptcy back in October.

The group shut down their other Doherty’s location in Pawtucket this summer in addition to their location in Coventry back in January.

