Johnston woman arrested for child abuse

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 26-year-old Johnston woman was arrested and charged with child abuse.

Woonsocket Police say Dignailis Estrella purposely dropped her child breaking the girl’s arm to “teach her a lesson.”

Police made the arrest after they heard a phone call with Estrella and her incarcerated ex-boyfriend.

Authorities believe the child was injured back in March.

Estrella is being held without bail in violation of her probation for a previous conviction.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017