Johnston woman arrested for child abuse - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Johnston woman arrested for child abuse

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 26-year-old Johnston woman was arrested and charged with child abuse.

Woonsocket Police say Dignailis Estrella purposely dropped her child breaking the girl’s arm to “teach her a lesson.”

Police made the arrest after they heard a phone call with Estrella and her incarcerated ex-boyfriend.

Authorities believe the child was injured back in March.

Estrella is being held without bail in violation of her probation for a previous conviction.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.