Johnston woman arrested for child abuse

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 26-year-old Johnston woman was arrested and charged with child abuse.
Woonsocket Police say Dignailis Estrella purposely dropped her child breaking the girl’s arm to “teach her a lesson.”
Police made the arrest after they heard a phone call with Estrella and her incarcerated ex-boyfriend.
Authorities believe the child was injured back in March.
Estrella is being held without bail in violation of her probation for a previous conviction.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017