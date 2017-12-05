Lincoln man accused of driving drunk crashes State Police cruiser

By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Lincoln man is under arrest accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Rhode Island State Police cruiser Monday night.

State Police say 66-year-old Paul H. Ethier was driving north on Interstate 95 when the minivan he was driving crashed into one of several cruisers that were stopped to block traffic at the scene of an earlier crash.

The trooper was not hurt.

Ethier struck the driver’s side mirror on the cruiser and continued driving. The cruiser suffered minor damage as a result of the crash.

The 66-year-old was stopped by troopers about a half-mile away in the breakdown lane of the highway, where he was arrested.

Ethier was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, blood-alcohol content unknown, first offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released pending further court action.

