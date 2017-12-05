Judge denies bail for mom charged in baby suffocation death - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Judge denies bail for mom charged in baby suffocation death

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A judge has refused bail for a Rhode Island woman charged in her infant daughter's death, noting her decision to marry the baby's father after the 7-month-old died.

The Providence Journal reports Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini issued his decision Tuesday in Mariah Ramos' case.

He said marrying husband Ryan Beeley reflected Ramos' inability to make decisions in her own best interest.

Ramos' attorney had suggested a no-contact order to keep Ramos from Beeley. Procaccini said the order could “chill” the couple's ability to defend themselves.              

Authorities say the couple's daughter suffocated after Beeley fell asleep on top of her in February.

Officials say Beeley had fentanyl, cocaine, methadone and benzodiazepine in his blood.

Both Beeley and Ramos have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Ramos remains held at a hospital.

