NFL upholds Gronkowski's 1-game suspension for hit on White - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NFL upholds Gronkowski's 1-game suspension for hit on White

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — The NFL has denied Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's appeal of a one-game suspension for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White.                 

The league announced the decision of appeals officer Derrick Brooks on Tuesday.                

White was face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass in Buffalo on Sunday when Gronkowski body-slammed him, driving his forearm into White's back and head.

Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness, but not kicked out of the game. White went into the concussion protocol.             

Gronkowski, who apologized for the hit, will serve his suspension against Miami next Monday night.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.