Fall River Police seek Price Rite robber

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department are seeking help identifying a suspect wanted for an unarmed robbery at Price Rite Supermarket Monday afternoon.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He is believed to be approximately 5’9 to 6’ in height with a tear drop or star tattoo near his eye.

The female victim told Fall River Police the suspect grabbed her purse out of the shopping cart as she was putting groceries in her vehicle and fled.

The suspect ran towards 18th street, authorities said, noting the victim started chasing after the suspect at first but was unable to catch him.

Police said the victim said that she saw the unidentified suspect watching her as she was shopping.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Jonathan Souza at 508-324-2802.

