Joe Trillo enters RI gubernatorial race as independent - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Joe Trillo enters RI gubernatorial race as independent

Posted: Updated:

By News Desk

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Joe Trillo is now the latest candidate to announce a run for governor.

The longtime Republican lawmaker announced Tuesday he'll be running as an independent.

Trillo spent 16 years representing Warwick in the legislature.

He was House Minority Whip until his retirement last year and chaired Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Rhode Island.

Trillo says running as an independent he is not tied by any party lines.

He joins Cranston Mayor Allen Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan in the upcoming governor's race.

They'll be running against each other in the Republican primary.

Governor Raimondo has not announced her intention to officially run, but she is expected to seek re-election.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.