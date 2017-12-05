Joe Trillo enters RI gubernatorial race as independent

By News Desk

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Joe Trillo is now the latest candidate to announce a run for governor.

The longtime Republican lawmaker announced Tuesday he'll be running as an independent.

Trillo spent 16 years representing Warwick in the legislature.

He was House Minority Whip until his retirement last year and chaired Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Rhode Island.

Trillo says running as an independent he is not tied by any party lines.

He joins Cranston Mayor Allen Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan in the upcoming governor's race.

They'll be running against each other in the Republican primary.

Governor Raimondo has not announced her intention to officially run, but she is expected to seek re-election.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017