Four confirmed cases of Mumps at Brown University

Four confirmed cases of Mumps at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University released Tuesday evening that they are working with health department officials after four cases of mumps were confirmed.

A spokesperson for the university told ABC6 News the school notified students and staff on Friday after confirming the first cases at the school.

Those affected students were isolated and treated and are no longer considered contagious.

Brown says most of their students have been vaccinated for the disease.

