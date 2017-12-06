UPDATE: Raynham Police Chief comments on recent string of robber - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Raynham Police Chief comments on recent string of robberies

Surveillance footage courtesy of Raynham Police Department

RAYNHAM, MA (WLNE) — The Chief of Raynham Police has released a statement on a recent string of robberies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 

Surveillance video of an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning shows two men with knives as they rob the “Seasons Corner Market” on New State Highway prior to 4 a.m.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan says Police "are looking at similar robberies that have occurred in the area and in Rhode Island recently. The matter is still under investigation and we are working with our neighboring and partner law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to determine if there is indeed a pattern to these robberies.”

Raynham police say the suspects stole money before taking off towards Middleboro.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Two Rhode Island liquor stores were robbed in a similar fashion by knife-wielding men earlier in the week. Whether these incidents are related to the incident in Raynham remains unclear. 

