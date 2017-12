By: News Staff

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a robbery that was caught on camera.

Surveillance video of an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning shows two men with knives as they rob the “Seasons Corner Market” on New State Highway prior to 4 a.m.

Raynham police say the suspects stole money before taking off towards Middleboro.

No one was injured during the robbery.

