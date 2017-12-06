Reaction: "Silence Breakers" named Time Magazine Person of the year

The women behind the #MeToo movement have been named this year's Time Magazine person of the year.

The so-called “silence breakers” changing the game when it comes to reporting sexual harassment.

"I think it's terrific. I think it's so exciting,” said Peg Langhammer the Executive Director of Day One, a local organization working to reduce the prevalence of sexual abuse and violence.

Langhammer says the movement has made a big difference here in Rhode Island.

"We've seen many people coming forward and I think what's significant is that they are from not just high profile cases, but people in all different professions,” said Langhammer.

The #MeToo movement even hitting the Rhode Island state house, with Rep. Teresa Tanzi and State Senator Gayle Goldin both sharing their stories.

There are five women featured on the Time cover, each going public with their own stories of sexual harassment.

With a spotlight currently on the issue, Langhammer says Day One will start a sexual harassment response team come January to help encourage others to speak up.

"This team will include a group of lawyers, as well as other advocates in the community so that we can let the community know we are available not just during this period of high profile cases or this ground swell of media coverage, but throughout the future,” said Langhammer.

Also of note, President Donald Trump and China's president coming in at number two and three respectively on this year’s list.

