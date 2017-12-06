Man whose relatives died mysteriously denies allegations - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man whose relatives died mysteriously denies allegations

Posted: Updated:
Nathan Carman Nathan Carman

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man denies in court papers allegations by his family that he killed his millionaire grandfather in 2013 and says he lacks sufficient information to admit or deny that no one's seen his mother since he went on a fishing trip with her in 2016.           

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut.

No one's been arrested. He's also been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother on it near Rhode Island. She's presumed dead.             

Her sisters sued in New Hampshire in July, accusing him of killing Chakalos and possibly his mother. They've asked a judge to block Carman from collecting an inheritance.           

Carman on Wednesday moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Chakalos wasn't a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death.

