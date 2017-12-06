UPDATE: Hearing on controversial gun range in Coventry postponed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Hearing on controversial gun range in Coventry postponed

By John Krinjak

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A public hearing hosted by the Coventry Zoning Board on a controversial gun range was postponed until January 10th, after an over-capacity crowd showed up at the Town Hall Annex Wednesday night. 

Many are concerned about the Town Farm Road site, just 1.2 miles from Washington Oak Elementary School.

The school board already unanimously voted to oppose the proposal.

Many residents are concerned about safety, noise pollution, and the impact on young children of hearing constant gunshots.

But John Psilopoulos, owner of Proline Firearms in Warwick, wants to build the range. He told us off-camera it will adhere to all safety standards, and that sound testing around the property--including at the school--showed readings well below legal limits.

He adds that due to the geography, stray bullets wouldn't make it off the property.

