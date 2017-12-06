US Sens. Reed, Whitehouse call on Sen. Franken to resign

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have added their voices to the chorus of lawmakers calling on fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Rhode Island's senators issued statements Wednesday.

Franken's support in the Senate crumbled after another woman said he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006, bringing to seven the number of women accusing him of sexual impropriety.

Multiple Democratic senators called on the Minnesota Democrat to resign Wednesday.

Reed says the accumulating accusations and acknowledgment that inappropriate behavior took place ``cannot be countenanced.'' He says this is part of a larger national discussion that's overdue and must lead to fundamental change.

Whitehouse says he expects Franken to resign, "given what we have learned in recent weeks."

Franken plans to make an announcement Thursday.

