US Sens. Reed, Whitehouse call on Sen. Franken to resign - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

US Sens. Reed, Whitehouse call on Sen. Franken to resign

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) —  U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have added their voices to the chorus of lawmakers calling on fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations.         

Rhode Island's senators issued statements Wednesday.     

Franken's support in the Senate crumbled after another woman said he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006, bringing to seven the number of women accusing him of sexual impropriety.        

Multiple Democratic senators called on the Minnesota Democrat to resign Wednesday.       

Reed says the accumulating accusations and acknowledgment that inappropriate behavior took place ``cannot be countenanced.'' He says this is part of a larger national discussion that's overdue and must lead to fundamental change.        

Whitehouse says he expects Franken to resign, "given what we have learned in recent weeks." 

Franken plans to make an announcement Thursday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.