Nursing home employee accused of rape

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A man has been accused of raping two residents at the nursing home he works at.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, Jacob King, 57, was charged with three counts of rape after a couple of incidents were reported at Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on County Street.

King had been previously considered to be a danger at a hearing on November 21st, but was released, and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet while on home confinement.

He was also ordered to stay away from Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as the two victims.

King is scheduled to appear back in court in December.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017