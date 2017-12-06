Documentary Featuring Rescue Dogs to Premiere in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Documentary Featuring Rescue Dogs to Premiere in Providence

Posted:

By: Kainani Stevens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It seems everyone loves a good underdog story and Rhode Island based documentary “Searchdog” takes that idea literally.

“A tremendous amount of satisfaction comes from training a shelter dog,” said Matt Zarrella, the trainer featured in the film. “You're serving humanity and you're also serving the animal by giving them a second chance.”

Zarrella is a retired Rhode Island State Police trooper who helped build up the Search and Rescue function.

Zarella and his dog Buster now the focal points of a documentary nearly a decade in the making.

Searchdog depicts a number of dogs that were considered unadoptable. The dogs were then rehabilitated into working search and rescue K9s.

“At first I used my own dog who was ultimately a pet, said Zarrella. “However, as time went on, as I needed more dogs, I would look at the shelter. So then I could also serve them.”

Search dog premieres at Providence Place Thursday night with a full red carpet including the four-legged stars of the film as well.

