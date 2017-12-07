One firefighter hurt battling Barrington house fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One firefighter hurt battling Barrington house fire

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- A firefighter from Seekonk was hurt battling a house fire in Barrington.

Flames broke out around 10:00 PM Wednesday at the home on Bowden Avenue.

Crews from several towns were called in to battle the fire, which started in the basement and quickly spread all the way to the attic. 

The firefighter who was hurt was rescued from the home and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. No word on his condition at this hour.

The homeowner was also hurt. He was treated for his injuries on scene.

It's unclear what sparked the fire. Investigators Fire Marshal's office have been called in to look into a cause. Damage to the home is extensive.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple who lives there.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.