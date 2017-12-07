One firefighter hurt battling Barrington house fire

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- A firefighter from Seekonk was hurt battling a house fire in Barrington.

Flames broke out around 10:00 PM Wednesday at the home on Bowden Avenue.

Crews from several towns were called in to battle the fire, which started in the basement and quickly spread all the way to the attic.

The firefighter who was hurt was rescued from the home and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. No word on his condition at this hour.

The homeowner was also hurt. He was treated for his injuries on scene.

It's unclear what sparked the fire. Investigators Fire Marshal's office have been called in to look into a cause. Damage to the home is extensive.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple who lives there.

