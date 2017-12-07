Beloved Bryant University mascot passes away

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Bryant University’s beloved mascot has passed away.

According to Tupper’s owner, the bulldog unexpectedly passed away Wednesday night.

Bryant University tweeted on Thursday that Tupper passed away during Wednesday night’s Festival of Lights.

“Tupper was a symbol of grit and determination for our students, and always willing to lend a paw to cheer on our teams or welcome new students. He will be sorely missed,” said Bryant University in a tweet.

Tupper’s owner says that he spent his last moments on campus surrounded by people who loved him.

“We will begin a search for Tupper’s replacement immediately with the hope and expectation that Tupper II will bring the same sense of pride to the many events at which he will represent Bryant’s spirit,” said Bryant University.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017