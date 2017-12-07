Pawtucket Police arrest man on drug charges

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Pawtucket man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after police observed him engaging in drug-related activity with his 7-year old child in the vehicle.

Pawtucket Police saw John Oliver, 28, who was believed to be selling crack cocaine, exit a home on Coyle Street along with his 7-year old daughter.

Detectives followed Oliver to the intersection of Park Street and Gooding Street where they say he was removing a plastic bag from the trunk of his car and hiding it in a pile of leaves before leaving the area with his child.

Police say detectives retrieved the plastic bag, which was found to contain 13 grams of powdered cocaine and 2 grams of crack with a street value around $700.

Several hours later, police witnessed Oliver returning to the intersection with his child and searching frantically through the pile of leaves.

The child was returned to the care of the mother and DCYF was notified of the incident.

After obtaining warrants, police searched the Coyle Street apartment Oliver was seen leaving, as well as the car Oliver had been driving when he hid the narcotics.

Officers seized packaging and distribution materials, as well as cookware used to produce crack cocaine.

Oliver faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Driving While in Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving on a Suspended License

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017