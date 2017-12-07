Swansea man fights fines for burning NFL gear - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Swansea man fights fines for burning NFL gear

Posted: Updated:

SWANSEA, MA (WLNE) – The man who organized a fiery protest over NFL players taking a knee has been fined by the town of Swansea, but has no plans on paying the fine.

Mark Shane told ABC6 Thursday that he was fined $400 after hosting a protest at his home on Gardner’s Neck Road back in September where people were encouraged to burn NFL jerseys, t-shirts, and other gear. The event was organized to protest a trend of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, itself a form of protest that has become a hot-button issue this football season.

Shane said the fine was imposed on him two days after the event, and he has since appealed it with the town of Swansea.

“It’s not about the money,” Shane said. “It’s about the principle”.

Shane said that he was given a warning by the town days before the event, and was told he could be incarcerated or fined up to $500. He followed through with the event because he felt he wasn’t breaking any laws, and didn’t think the warning was valid as he was expressing his free speech rights on private property.

“I am protected by the Constitution”, Shane said.

Shane does not plan to pay any fines, and said he is prepared to take the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

