Family tied up, robbed by men posing as pizza-delivery men

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men posed as pizza-delivery workers Tuesday night in order to gain entry to home which they then robbed, police say.

Pawtucket Police say, when a 12-year old boy answered the door of his family home at 5 Joan Drive, the men tied him as well as his mother and grandmother with duct tape, incapacitating them.

The men ransacked the house, taking a cell phone and various electronics before fleeing the scene.

Police say one of the women was able to free herself from the duct tape. She then went to search for help from a neighbor who called police.

There is no clear description of the suspects at this time, and Pawtucket Police are unaware of whether the home was specifically targeted.

The crime is under investigation by Pawtucket Police, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Devine at (401) 727-9100.

