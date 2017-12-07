Rumford man hit by car on I-195 ramp in Seekonk - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rumford man hit by car on I-195 ramp in Seekonk

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) – A Rumford man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Seekonk.

Massachusetts State Police told ABC6 that the 30-year-old man was walking on the on ramp to I-195 West off Route 114A just before 1:30 a.m. when he was struck by a woman driving a Chevrolet Cavalier.

State Police say the man was “alert and conscious” when he was transported to the hospital, and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman from Cumberland, is not facing any charges at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

