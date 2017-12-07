Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol” celebrates 40th anniversary

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The timeless story of “A Christmas Carol” is being brought to life for the 40th year by the actors and actresses at Trinity Rep.

“Every year we re-invent this show as sort of a gift to the Rhode Island community,” said Angela Brazil, co-director of this year’s production. She’s also a long-time company member. “We chose to center this production around community and as a celebration of community.”

This year, 18 community groups will be joining the stage throughout the show run making for a different experience for audience members this year.

ABC6 News got a glimpse inside one show where Dorcas International, a group that works closely with immigrants and refugees, was performing.

“It’s unique because the community gets to see us in a different way,” said Roger Muyanja who works at Dorcas International.

‘It’s nice to be part of that community and what they are trying to do and what we are trying to do dovetail together so well,” said Jeff Walker who also works at Dorcas International.

Even through many have heard this story year after year, Brazil says there are some very important lessons she hopes audience members can still take away.

“I believe that human beings can change. I believe that we can learn, I believe that we can make choices and form choices based on the things that we know and that's exactly what this character does in this play,” said Brazil.

The show will have performances through December 31st.

