Four Twin River employees arrested on drug charges

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) – Four Twin River Casino employees on various drug charges over the last month, State Police say Thursday.

On November 4, following an ongoing investigation, members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested Kyle Dorez, 30, of Woonsocket, a server at the casino, on the following charges:

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Adderall and Vicodin)

Two counts of Possession/Delivery of a Controlled Substance- Schedule II (Adderall and Vicodin)

On December 1, members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested table games dealer Connor Evans, 31, of Warwick, and charged him with one count of Possession/Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Schedule IV/V (Alprazolam)

On December 6, members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested servers Elizabeth Sankey, 52, and Megan Menard, 25, both of Smithfield. Each was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Adderall).

State Police say all four employees were arraigned and released pending future hearings in Third Division District Court. No further information is available at this time.

