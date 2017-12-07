Boxer's suit against "Bleed For This" filmmakers dismissed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Boxer's suit against "Bleed For This" filmmakers dismissed

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former boxer Vinny Paz's lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed.

The Providence Journal reports Thursday that filings in state Superior Court show both Paz's claim and the defendant's counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice.

The Rhode Island native had sued Chad Verdi, producer of the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” and  Ben Younger, the film's director, earlier this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.     

The onetime lightweight and light middleweight champion says he was promised $300,000 but only paid $125,000.Verdi and Younger, in their counterclaim, said Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.

Paz told the newspaper in a statement the “misunderstanding” has since been resolved. He didn't elaborate.

