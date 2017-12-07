Elderly couple trapped after car collides with supply truck - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elderly couple trapped after car collides with supply truck

Courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH R.I. (WLNE) – Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments were called to a serious car accident Thursday just before noon.

The crash, which occurred on East Main Rd near Bramans Lane, involved a Ford pickup truck and a building supply truck.

Inside the pickup truck were an 83-year-old man and a 70-year-old female. Both were trapped inside the pickup truck due to the crash.

With help from Naval and Middletown Fire Departments, the victims were extricated and brought to the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the supply truck were unharmed in the accident.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

