Police: Series of robberies across RI and MA connected

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) – The suspect from a stabbing and robbery over the weekend in East Providence is also wanted for other robberies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Officials from East Providence, Taunton, Pawtucket and Raynham Police Departments determined that the four robberies in their jurisdictions, and the stabbing and robbery in East Providence are all connected.

The suspects are considered extremely dangerous, having already stabbed a 68-year-old man in East Providence last weekend.

There is a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the East Providence Police Department at: 401-431-1111.

