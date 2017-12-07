UPDATE: Taunton Police arrest person of interest in recent string of robberies

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, MA (WLNE) – Taunton Police confirm Friday that they have in custody a person of interest in the recent string of robberies across Northern Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts.

The suspect, one of two from a stabbing and robbery over the weekend in East Providence is also wanted for other robberies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Officials from East Providence, Taunton, Pawtucket and Raynham Police Departments determined that the four robberies in their jurisdictions, and the stabbing and robbery in East Providence are all connected.

The suspects are considered extremely dangerous, having already stabbed a 68-year-old man in East Providence last weekend.

There is a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact:

Taunton Police Department: (508) 824-7522

East Providence Police Department: (401) 431-1111

Pawtucket Police Department: (401) 727-9100

Raynham Police Department: (508) 824-2716

Taunton Police say more information on the case will be forthcoming.

