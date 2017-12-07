Nurses union sues in attempt to save jobs at Memorial Hospital

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) filed a lawsuit on Thursday in an attempt to save jobs for those employed at Memorial Hospital.

UNAP argues that critical parts of the Hospital Conversions Act have been ignored by Care New England (CNE) in their attempt to suspend services at Memorial Hospital due to staffing issues.

"The Department of Health has allowed Care New England to circumvent the Hospital Conversions Act and now we are asking the Court to restore integrity to the regulatory process," said Chris Callaci, UNAP general counsel.

CNE announced to the Department of Health their plans to close Memorial Hospital back in November, adding they wanted to transfer the hospital’s assets to Kent Hospital, a CNE facility.

“The Hospital Conversions Act states that transfers of 20% of more of hospital assets must be approved by both the Department of Health as well as the Department of Attorney General,” said Ray Sullivan of UNAP.

UNAP contends that CNE’s attempt to transfer Memorial’s assets must follow the regulations of the HCA. They also claim that CNE attempted to eliminate services at Memorial without submitting appropriate applications to the Department of Health.

"The HCA was enacted to protect patients, communities and health professionals and we respectfully urge the Court to hold the Department of Health and Care New England accountable to follow all appropriate state laws and regulations as this process continues to unfold," said Callaci.

