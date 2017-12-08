Shipping deadlines for holiday deliveries - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shipping deadlines for holiday deliveries

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For those who have holiday gifts that need shipping, you want to make sure they arrive on time.

Here is a list of shipping deadlines for the major carriers.

For guaranteed Christmas delivery shipping within the U.S. using FedEx, December 15th is last day to ship via ground. December 18th is last day to ship using home delivery while the 19th is the last day to ship using the express saver.

  • Dec. 11: Last day to ship via FedEx SmartPost
  • Dec. 15: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground
  • Dec. 18: Last day to ship via FedEx Home Delivery
  • Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver
  • Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.
  • Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight
  • Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City (Priority), FedEx SameDay City (standard), and FedEx SameDay

If you prefer to use UPS, you have these options to make sure your gift arrives to its destination by December 22nd.

If you ship on December 18th, you can use three day select. On December 20th, you have the second day air option and if you are waiting until the 21st, you can use UPS’ next day air.

  • Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select, with delivery on Friday, Dec. 22
  • Dec. 20: Last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air, with delivery on Friday, Dec. 22
  • Dec. 21: Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air, with delivery by Friday, Dec. 22.
  • Dec. 21 is also the last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air with Saturday Delivery option. (Saturday Delivery is not available to all ZIP codes.)
  • Dec. 22: Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air with Saturday Delivery option. (Saturday Delivery is not available to all ZIP codes.)

The most important thing to note about holiday shipping deadlines for the United States Postal Service (USPS) is that the shipping dates are only recommended send-by dates for before Christmas.

  • Dec. 14: Last day to send packages via Retail Ground
  • Dec. 19: Last day to send packages via First Class Mail
  • Dec. 20: Last day to send packages via Priority Mail
  • Dec. 22: Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express

For more information on each major carriers' holiday shipping deadlines, visit the following websites:

FedEx.com, UPS.com, and USPS.com

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.