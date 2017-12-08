Shipping deadlines for holiday deliveries

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For those who have holiday gifts that need shipping, you want to make sure they arrive on time.

Here is a list of shipping deadlines for the major carriers.

For guaranteed Christmas delivery shipping within the U.S. using FedEx, December 15th is last day to ship via ground. December 18th is last day to ship using home delivery while the 19th is the last day to ship using the express saver.

Dec. 11: Last day to ship via FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground

Dec. 18: Last day to ship via FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight

Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City (Priority), FedEx SameDay City (standard), and FedEx SameDay

If you prefer to use UPS, you have these options to make sure your gift arrives to its destination by December 22nd.

If you ship on December 18th, you can use three day select. On December 20th, you have the second day air option and if you are waiting until the 21st, you can use UPS’ next day air.

Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select, with delivery on Friday, Dec. 22

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air, with delivery on Friday, Dec. 22

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air, with delivery by Friday, Dec. 22.

Dec. 21 is also the last day to ship via UPS 2nd Day Air with Saturday Delivery option. (Saturday Delivery is not available to all ZIP codes.)

Dec. 22: Last day to ship via UPS Next Day Air with Saturday Delivery option. (Saturday Delivery is not available to all ZIP codes.)

The most important thing to note about holiday shipping deadlines for the United States Postal Service (USPS) is that the shipping dates are only recommended send-by dates for before Christmas.

Dec. 14: Last day to send packages via Retail Ground

Dec. 19: Last day to send packages via First Class Mail

Dec. 20: Last day to send packages via Priority Mail

Dec. 22: Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express

For more information on each major carriers' holiday shipping deadlines, visit the following websites:

FedEx.com, UPS.com, and USPS.com.

