UPDATE: 2nd suspect arrested in string of armed robberies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have made a second arrest in connection to 4 different violent robberies across Rhode Island and Massachusetts

The second suspect actually turned himself in, after police say his family pressured him to. Tonight, authorities are relieved to have both suspects in those violent robberies off the streets.

"There's a very good chance that this was going to escalate in violence and were very relieved to have them off the streets," says Lt. Raymond Blinn of the East Providence Police Department.

A 17 year old Massachusetts juvenile turned himself in to Taunton Police today. He'll face the same charges as his alleged accomplice, 19 year old Michael Gonzalez of Stoughton, Massachusetts, who was arraigned on Friday.

The 2 are connected to several robberies in the past week, hitting up stores in Taunton, Raynham, Pawtucket and East Providence.

"From what we can tell it was basically about getting money," says Lt. Blinn.

Surveillance video shows just how quick the suspects were, East Providence Police say they were in and out of Town Wine and Spirits in 34 seconds. They say in that short time, Gonzalez attempted to rob a 68–year–old customer, stabbing him when he fought back. Police say that victim is recovering at home.

Blinn credits team work between the 4 agencies with getting the men into custody.

"Their professionalism and dedication to solving this to prevent any more violent crime happening was truly impressive and each department should be very proud," he says.

Although the minor who turned himself in today was not the one who stabbed the customer in East Providence, he could still face additional charges in relation.

