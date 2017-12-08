Police: Man abused girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter

By Alana Cerrone

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) – Police say 20-year-old Christopher Banks abused his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter at the couple's John Street home. It happened Monday while Banks was watching the young girl. Soon after, an officer on patrol happened to spot them outside and says he noticed visible injuries on her head.

She was rushed to the hospital.

Banks was arrested on Thursday, and charged with first degree child abuse.

Family tells us the 3-year-old has been released into protective custody, but her condition is unclear.

They also say they're glad Banks was arrested but want to know why he wasn't brought in sooner.

DCYF has confirmed they are investigating the case.

