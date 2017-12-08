Police: Man abused girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Man abused girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter

Posted: Updated:

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) – Police say 20-year-old Christopher Banks abused his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter at the couple's John Street home. It happened Monday while Banks was watching the young girl. Soon after, an officer on patrol happened to spot them outside and says he noticed visible injuries on her head.

She was rushed to the hospital.

Banks was arrested on Thursday, and charged with first degree child abuse.

Family tells us the 3-year-old has been released into protective custody, but her condition is unclear.

They also say they're glad Banks was arrested but want to know why he wasn't brought in sooner.

DCYF has confirmed they are investigating the case.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.