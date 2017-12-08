9 PC Opens Final Series Of First Half With Win Over RIT

The No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team got two goals each from Brian Pinho and Scott Conway, while Erik Foley added three points en route to an 8-3 win over RIT on Friday night at Schneider Arena.

SCORE

No. 9 Providence – 8 | RIT – 3

RECORDS

Providence – 10-6-1 (6-4-1 HEA) | RIT – 7-7-1 (7-3-0 AHC)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hawkey (PC) – 18 saves; Mollot-Hill – 3 saves

Drackett (RIT) – 15 saves; Andriano – 7 saves

NOTES

- Providence jumped on the board early with three goals in the opening 4:53 of play.

- Senior Robbie Hennessey tallied his first goal of the season on a re-direct on a shot from Vimal Sukumaran.

- Freshman defenseman Ben Mirageas made it a 2-0 game just a minute later with his fifth tally of the season.

- Captain Brian Pinho followed up just 2:01 later with his fifth strike of the season, tipping in a point shot from Mirageas.

- Erik Foley chipped in with three points, including his team-leading 10th goal of the season to put the Friars up 4-0 after one period.

- In the second period, Pinho tallied his second of the night on a 5-on-3 advantage and freshman Jake Ryczek blasted home his first career goal and point on an assist from Bailey Conger, who recorded his first career point on the play.

- Scott Conway found his way to the scoresheet, scoring the Friars’ final two goals of the night. It was Conway’s second and third goals of the season.

- RIT got goals from Myles Powell, Adam Brubacher, and Alden Dupuis.

- Foley now has 17 points (7-10-17) over his last nine games and currently leads the Hockey East in scoring with 21 points on 10 goals and 11 assists.

- The Friars improved to 3-0-0 all-time against RIT and are now 6-1-0 at Schneider Arena this season, out-scoring opponents by a 30-13 margin at home.

- Providence scored at least eight goals for the first time since Feb. 7, 2015, when they scored 10 goals against UConn.

- Mirageas, Ryczek, and Spenser Young all finished at a game-high +3.

- Freshman Greg Printz registered his first point since opening with an assist on Conway’s goal in the third period.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 1:51/1st – EV – Robbie Hennessey (Sukumaran) – Shot from the point by Sukumaran that was deflected by Hennessey in the slot.

2-0 (PC) – 2:52/1st – EV – Ben Mirageas – Shot from the point that deflected of an RIT defenseman past Drackett.

3-0 (PC) – 4:53/1st – EV – Brian Pinho (Mirageas, Foley) – Tip-in from a point shot by Mirageas.

4-0 (PC) – 13:27/1st – EV – Erik Foley (Wilkins) – Behind-the-back pass from Wilkins from behind the net to Foley out front for a one-timer.

4-1 (RIT) – 1:34/2nd – EV – Myles Powell (Valenzuela, Brown) – Snap shot over the blocker of Hawkey from the left circle.

5-1 (PC) – 7:54/2nd – PP – Brian Pinho (Duhaime, Foley) – One-timer from the bottom of the circle off a feed from Duhaime.

6-1 (PC) – 14:16/2nd – PP – Jake Ryczek (Conger, O’Neill) – Slap from the point through traffic after a faceoff win.

7-1 (PC) – 16:33/2nd – EV – Scott Conway (Young, Duhaime) – Backhand deke after walking in on a breakaway.

7-2 (RIT) – 19:39/2nd – PP – Adam Brubacher (Willett, Valenzuela) – Slap shot from the point.

8-2 (PC) – 2:07/3rd – EV – Scott Conway (Printz, Davis) – Putback of a rebound from Greg Printz.

8-3 (RIT) – 2:27/3rd – EV – Alden Dupuis (Cameron, Brady) – One-timer off a cross-crease pass.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Conway, Pinho (2)

Assists: Duhaime, Foley (2)

Points: Foley (3)

Shots: Foley, Hennessey, Wilkins (4)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 1/8

RIT – 1/4

SHOTS

Providence – 30

RIT – 24

UP NEXT

The Friars conclude the first half of the regular season tomorrow night in the series finale against RIT. Tomorrow’s game will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston and the NBC Sports app for tablets and mobile devices.

For more updates on the Providence College men's hockey program, follow the team on Twitter @FriarsHockey.