PC Basketball Upset By UMass

The Providence men's basketball team fell to UMass Amherst, 72-63, despite 15 points and seven rebounds from senior Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) Saturday afternoon at the Mullins Center.

Complementing Bullock on the offensive end for the Friars was senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) who finished with 11 points.

Defensively, Providence had little answer for Minutemen sophomore guard Luwane Pipkins. Pipkins finished the game with 30 points.

The Friars trailed 38-33 to begin the second half, but a Bullock three pointer in transition and a pair of free throws pulled Providence within 44-42 with 12:50 to play.

Just over a minute later, freshman Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) threw down back-to-back thunderous dunks off feeds from senior point guard Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) to tie the game at 46.

Lindsey capped off the 9-0 run for the Friars as his three in transition put Providence up 51-46 with 10:49 left.

The Minuteman quickly answered as Pipkins scored his first second half points with a reverse layup and C.J. Anderson converted a three-point play to even the score at 51 at the under eight media timeout.

The two sides traded empty of possessions before Massachusetts reclaimed the lead with a two handed slam from Malik Hines off the break putting the Minuteman up 55-51 with 6:30 to go.

Providence never found itself with another opportunity to take the lead as baskets by Anderson and Chris Baldwin gave UMass a 63-53 lead.

UMass jumped out to an early six point as a Pipkins three pointer handed the Minuteman a 9-3 lead at the first official's timeout.

Drew Edwards (Perry Hall, Md.) came off the bench and provided the Friars with a quick spark knocking down a pair of free throws before finishing an and-one to cut the Minuteman lead to one, 9-8.

UMass responded to Providence's mini run with a 10-0 spurt highlighted by a Carl Pierre three pointer to jump out to a 22-10 advantage with 12 minutes to play in the first half.

On the other end, Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) came off the bench and scored seven straight points that combined with a Bullock three pointer to pull Providence within 34-32 with 2:55 to go in the first half.

Pipkins gave the Minuteman a 38-33 lead at the half with a floater at the buzzer.

Next up: The Friars host Stony Brook on December 17 with tipoff scheduled for 230pm on FS1.