Trade In Place To Send Stanton To Yankees

 A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York, pending a physical.
        The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the teams hadn't announced the agreement. Stanton must approve the deal.
        Infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal, a second person familiar with the negotiations said. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.         Stanton has a no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He vetoed deals Friday that would have sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals or San Francisco Giants, but has appeared willing to approve going to New York.
        If the Yankees complete the trade with their former captain, new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Bronx Bombers now acquire a slugger who hit 59 home runs last season and team him with Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers last season.
 

