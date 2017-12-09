Brown Basketball Breaks Through With Win Over UMass Lowell

Sophomore guard Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) scored a game high 20 points, connecting on all 12 of his free throws, to lead Brown to an 89-75 win over UMass Lowell at the Pizzitola Sports Center Saturday afternoon.

The Bears, who evened their record at 5-5, will have a 13-day break for final exams, returning to the hardwood on December 22 at home against Marist.

"I'm happy and pleased with the win and the play of our bench, who really stepped up and played well with our starters in foul trouble," said Brown head coach Mike Martin, whose bench outscored the Riverhawks by a 40-18 margin. "We'll take a few days off and have some short practices, while our team prepares for finals."

Bears' sophomore Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) found his touch from beyond the three-point arc, scoring 16 points, while hitting 3-of-4 treys and 3-of-4 free throws.

Senior forward Jason Massey (Cooper City, FL) came off the bench for the Bears to 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, mostly from inside the paint, while grabbing six rebounds. Brown junior guard Chris Sullivan (Wilmette, IL) matched his career high with 11 points, and also matched his career high with 3-of-3 treys.

Freshman forward Matt DeWolf (Barrington, RI) paced the Bears with eight rebounds, matching his career high for the second straight game. He added six points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.

Ryan Jones led the Riverhawks with 20 points and six rebounds, while Jahad Thomas had 15 points and nine rebounds. Matt Harris also scored 15 points for UMass Lowell, who fell to 5-5 on the season.

Brown led by as many as many as 11 points in the opening half, 32-21, on a layup by junior Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) at the 5:57 mark.

The Riverhawks pulled to within four points, 32-28, after a 7-0 run, capped off by two free throws by Jones with 4:22 left in the half.

The Bears led for over 13 minutes in the opening 20 minutes before settling on a 42-36 lead at intermission.

UMass Lowell opened the second half with an 8-0 run to lead briefly, 44-42, following a trey by Matt Harris. The Bears quickly took control of the game, taking the lead for good, after answering with a Sullivan trey to pull ahead, 46-44, with 17:35 remaining.

Brown expanded its lead to as many as 19 points, 76-57, with 5:34 left to play on a short jump shot by Anderson.