9 Friars End First Half With Shutout Loss to RIT

The No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team was blanked by RIT, 4-0, on Saturday night at Schneider Arena.

SCORE

No. 9 Providence – 0 | RIT – 4

RECORDS

Providence – 10-7-1 (6-4-1 HEA) | RIT – 8-7-1 (7-3-0 AHC)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hawkey (PC) – 12 saves; Mollot-Hill – 2 saves

Short (RIT) – 28 saves

NOTES

- The Tigers jumped out in front early at the 3:19 mark as Chris McKay netted his first of the season to put RIT up 1-0.

- The Friars were unable to cash in on three power plays in the first period.

- Providence outshot RIT by an 11-4 margin in the opening 20 minutes. Greg Printz and Josh Wilkins each led the way with two shots on goal.

- Turnovers plagued the Friars in the second period as the Tigers converted twice on Alden Dupuis and Myles Powell goals just 24 seconds apart.

- Powell added his second goal in the third period at the 7:47 mark to make it a 4-0 game.

- The power play unit for the Friars finished at 1-for-16 this weekend.

- Printz and Wilkins finished with a game-high four shots on goal.

- The Friars dropped to 3-1-0 all-time against RIT.

- Providence was shutout at Schneider Arena for the first time since Feb. 15, 2014 vs. Notre Dame.

- Blocked shots: RIT 16, Providence 9.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (RIT) – 3:19/1st – EV – Chris McKay (Abt, Mikowski) – Shot through a screen from the half-wall.

2-0 (RIT) – 14:28/2nd – EV – Alden Dupuis – Picked up a loose puck off a turnover and fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Hawkey.

3-0 (RIT) – 14:52/2nd – EV – Myles Powell (Dupuis) – Converted on a 2-on-0 rush.

4-0 (RIT) – 7:47/3rd – EV – Myles Powell – Snap shot from the top of the slot.

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/8

RIT – 0/4

SHOTS

Providence – 28

RIT – 18

UP NEXT

The Friars will be idle until Dec. 29 where they will take on Arizona State at the Three Rivers Classic in Pittsburgh, Pa. Providence will then face either

For more updates on the Providence College men's hockey program, follow the team on Twitter @FriarsHockey.