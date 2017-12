By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Professional BMX rider Kevin Robinson has died.

Robinson’s family members confirm on social media that the East Providence native passed away suddenly Saturday.

Robinson was an X-Games gold medalist, and broke a Guinness Book World Record in downtown Providence last year by doing a no handed back-flip and leaping at least 65-feet from ramp to ramp.

Robinson was 45-years-old.

