Local businesses stay open despite snow

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- This is the most important time of the year for small businesses so even with the snow, many local stores were still open yesterday and today, as people shovel out their driveways.

The first snowflakes of the season are already starting to melt on Hope Street as people shuffle in and out of stores with shop owners gladly welcoming them inside.

"December is the most important time of the year for small businesses. A lot of small businesses really rely on this time period to make their entire year," says Dixie Carroll, owner of Marcel.

Holiday shopping is so lucrative, many owners couldn't risk closing their doors during Saturday's snow.

"It's really important to be open every single weekend in December," says Carroll.

Carroll says they had a smaller crowd at Marcel than usual on Saturday, but still a surprisingly good turnout.

With the sun shining again, many last minute shoppers couldn't stay indoors.

"We were going no matter what. We had our snow boots and we were ready to get out, get a coffee some pastry and check out some of the shops," says Kristine Higgins of Cumberland.

"It's nice to check out these little stores to get the unique gifts," adds Jordan Dermo of Providence.

Holiday shopping aside, since this is only the start of winter weather, shop owners have to plan for even bigger storms that could force them to close.

"If we had one of those storms yesterday that could've been really, really painful for businesses so I think we lucked out. We got a little preview of what a white Christmas would be like and it really helped to make our year," says Carroll.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017