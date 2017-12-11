12 tenants displaced in New Bedford apartment fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

12 tenants displaced in New Bedford apartment fire

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire in New Bedford left a dozen tenants searching for a new place to live weeks before Christmas.

Flames broke out at a home on Nelson Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters told ABC6 News that the fire started in a 3rd floor apartment and quickly spread to the attic.

The tenants of the apartment building made it out safe.

The American Red Cross is helping seven people while the others are staying with family.

The fire remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV /ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.