12 tenants displaced in New Bedford apartment fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire in New Bedford left a dozen tenants searching for a new place to live weeks before Christmas.

Flames broke out at a home on Nelson Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters told ABC6 News that the fire started in a 3rd floor apartment and quickly spread to the attic.

The tenants of the apartment building made it out safe.

The American Red Cross is helping seven people while the others are staying with family.

The fire remains under investigation.

