GREENVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — It is time to say goodbye to Benny’s.

The last store location on Putnam Pike in Greenville is set to close at 5 p.m. Monday. It has been in business for 93 years.

29 Benny’s properties are being sold to the Carpionato Group. The company plans to transform the sites into retail stores and restaurants.

