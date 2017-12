By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza is meeting with education officials Monday to discuss abuse allegations at Providence Public Schools.

This comes after several Providence teachers have been placed on leave accused of sexual or physical misconduct.

The Providence Teachers’ Union requested the meeting to go over teachers’ concerns.

The superintendent and school board leadership will also be on hand.

©WLNE-TV /ABC6 2017