Warwick elementary school principal in court

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick principal will be in court Monday on charges for not reporting child abuse.

According to court documents, two families say sexual harassment or abuse was not properly handled by the Cedar Hill Elementary School principal.

55-year-old Dr. Colleen Mercurio is charged in connection with one of those incidents. Her attorney says she looks forward to clearing her name in court.

Mercurio is scheduled to appear in Kent County District Court Monday morning.

