Warwick elementary school principal in court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick elementary school principal in court

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick principal will be in court Monday on charges for not reporting child abuse.

According to court documents, two families say sexual harassment or abuse was not properly handled by the Cedar Hill Elementary School principal.

55-year-old Dr. Colleen Mercurio is charged in connection with one of those incidents. Her attorney says she looks forward to clearing her name in court.

Mercurio is scheduled to appear in Kent County District Court Monday morning.

©WLNE-TV /ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.