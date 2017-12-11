Car plunges into pond in Winchendon

By: News Staff

WINCHENDON, Mass. (WLNE) — A driver had to be rescued from a Massachusetts pond after his vehicle took a plunge.

The Winchendon Fire Department says a man was plowing a parking lot in the town at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday when he saw the vehicle leave the roadway and enter Hunts Pond.

The witness called police telling dispatchers the car was still in the water with the driver inside.

“The guy was still in the vehicle and trapped, I live less than a quarter mile away, I arrived on the scene and the kid had just self- ejected and was sitting on the roof,” said the witness.

The car was in about 8 to 10 feet of water.

The driver is now home, uninjured but first responders say he would not have stood a chance if that plow driver had not looked up at the right time.

