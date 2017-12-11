State Police: Be cautious when transporting Christmas trees - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State Police: Be cautious when transporting Christmas trees

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Police is advising people who buy Christmas trees to make sure they are properly secured for the ride home to avoid damage, injuries and traffic fines.

State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico says motorists should use “extreme caution” and drive slowly when transporting Christmas trees.

She says motorists can be fined up to $100 if their tree is not secured properly and face additional fines if it obstructs their view.

She is asking motorists to follow tips from AAA and the National Christmas Tree Growers Association.

They say a Christmas tree should be transported in a larger vehicle, ideally. It should be wrapped in netting or loose branches should be secured with rope or twine.

A tree on a car roof should be centered and secured, with the trunk forward.

